China warns US against 'disastrous' trade curbs

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :China's premier warned US officials Tuesday that moves to "politicise" trade issues would prove "disastrous" for the global economy, state media reported.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is currently on a four-day bridge-building visit to China aimed at better managing tensions between the world's two largest economies.

But a meeting with Premier Li Qiang Tuesday saw the top official lay into American trade curbs against Beijing, which Washington insists are necessary for its national security but which China says are meant to clip its economic rise.

"Politicizing economic and trade issues and overstretching the concept of security will... seriously affect bilateral relations and mutual trust," he told Raimondo, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

They "also undermine the interests of enterprises and people of the two countries, and will have a disastrous impact on the global economy", he added.

Relations between the two countries have plummeted to some of their lowest levels in decades, with US trade curbs near the top of the list of disagreements.