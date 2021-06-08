UrduPoint.com
China Warns US Against Trade Deal With Taiwan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:12 PM

China on Tuesday warned the United States against pursuing a trade deal with Taiwan after Washington said it would start negotiations with Taiwan

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :China on Tuesday warned the United States against pursuing a trade deal with Taiwan after Washington said it would start negotiations with Taiwan.

Beijing sees democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and rages at any diplomatic attempts to recognise it as an independent nation.

Chinese social media erupted with fury at the weekend over a visit by US senators to Taipei where they announced that Washington would donate 750,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to the island.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added fuel to the fire on Monday when he told a congressional hearing in Washington that discussions would begin on a trade deal.

"I know we are engaged in conversations with Taiwan, or soon will be, on some kind of framework agreement," Blinken said.

On Tuesday, China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Washington to "stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, handle the Taiwan issue cautiously, and refrain from sending any wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces".

