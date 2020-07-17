UrduPoint.com
China Welcomes Resumption Of Trade Activities Between Islamabad And Kabul

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 03:38 PM

China welcomes resumption of trade activities between Islamabad and Kabul

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said China wanted to see better relations between both Pakistan and Afghanistan and vowed to play constructive role in this regard.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) China welcomed resumption of trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan after both the countries overcame impact of coronavirus pandemic here on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said China wanted to see better relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

“We will likely to play a constructive role for this relationship,” said Hua Chunging

She also said that they were pleased to see Gwadar port and other CPEC projects were playing a positive role and they would like to work with both Pakistan and Afghanistan to this end.

The border crossings are now functioning for lat 24 hours a day and six days a week to facilitate cross-border trade which was affected owing to Covid-19 pandemic in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Five key routes with Afghanistan were opened for bilateral and transit trade over the past weeks to help war-ravaged Afghanistan boost trade.

