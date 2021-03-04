UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Welcomes Third Party Participation In CPEC: Nong Rong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:01 PM

China welcomes third party participation in CPEC: Nong Rong

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday said that China welcomed the participation of third parties in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that would further strengthen the mega project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong on Thursday said that China welcomed the participation of third parties in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that would further strengthen the mega project.

Addressing the CPEC Industrial Cooperation Investment Conference here, the envoy invited the investors from across the world to invest in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established under the CPEC.

"The Chinese embassy wants to work closely with BOI and any third party to promote development of CPEC, he added.

The event was organised by Federal board of Investment (BoI).

Nong Rong said in Rashakai SEZ, both Pakistan and China were mutually working to ensure security, visa facilitation, and other infrastructure facilities.

Chairman BOI Atif Bukhari said the second phase of the CPEC had just commenced and the Federal BOI would continue to take lead on investment promotion, facilitation, and industrial cooperation.

The BOI Chairman invited the business community from not only China but also from other countries to come and invest in Pakistan's economic sectors.

He said the government had already launched conducive policies such as electric vehicle policy, mobile manufacturing, construction sector policies, sole enterprise Special Economic Zone, Regulations 2020, and SEZ Zone Enterprise Admin and Sale/Lease/Sub-lease of Plot Regulations 2021, to increase investment in Pakistan.

"Pakistan accords top priority to the development of Special Economic Zones under CPEC," he said adding that currently, out of the nine CPEC SEZs, two were in advance stage of development including Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad, Punjab.

Bukhari informed that attractive fiscal incentives were being offered under SEZs such as 10-year tax holiday and custom duty exemption on import of Capital Goods to both the developer and enterprises housed in the SEZs.

KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Jhagra said representatives from a number of countries including Switzerland, and Bosnia were present in the conference which indicated that a lot of countries were showing interest to join this mega multi billion Dollar project.

He invited the investors to also look into a range of tourism opportunities in the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Business Punjab Dollar Mobile China Vehicle CPEC Lead Enterprise Switzerland Visa 2020 Event From Government Top Billion BOI

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.15 a barrel W ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Cup from March 23

1 minute ago

IUB leading varsity in providing scholarships, VC ..

1 minute ago

DC urges deptts to actively participate in plantat ..

1 minute ago

Six-day free medical camp held for Khyber distt Ba ..

3 minutes ago

Madrid's Vaccination of Essential Workers Causing ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.