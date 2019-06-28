China will continue to import Iranian oil: Chinese official

China said Friday it would continue to import Iranian oil in defiance of US sanctions on the country, a day before US and Chinese leaders are to meet to try to resolve thorny trade disputes

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : China said Friday it would continue to import Iranian oil in defiance of US sanctions on the country, a day before US and Chinese leaders are to meet to try to resolve thorny trade disputes.

"We reject the unilateral imposition of sanctions," said Fu Cong, Director General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Arms Control, on the sidelines of meeting in Viennaon the implimentation of the 2015 agreement to limit Iran's nuclear programme.