UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Would Never Respond To Trade Disputes By Manipulating Currency - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

China Would Never Respond to Trade Disputes by Manipulating Currency - Foreign Ministry

China, as a responsible nation, would never resort to currency manipulation in response to trade wars and other outside challenges, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday, following the United States' decision to remove Beijing from its list of currency manipulators

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) China, as a responsible nation, would never resort to Currency manipulation in response to trade wars and other outside challenges, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Tuesday, following the United States' decision to remove Beijing from its list of currency manipulators.

The US revoked China's status as a currency manipulator on Monday, ahead of the signing of the phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing on January 15. According to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, China has made real efforts to avoid currency devaluation and promote transparency and accountability.

"In reality, China has never been a currency manipulator, and the latest conclusion of the US side corresponds to facts and the international community's consensus," Geng said.

The spokesman added that when it came to responding to trade conflicts and other external shocks, "China is a responsible major nation, which is not engaged in a competitive currency devaluation and will never use currency as a tool."

He also said that China intended to continue reforming its currency market, perfect its currency system and maintain a stable renminbi exchange rate.

Washington designates certain countries as currency manipulators for deliberately devaluing their currencies through the intervention of central banks. In August, the US gave this label China, accusing it of manipulating the renminbi exchange rate to gain an edge in US-China trade relations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Washington Beijing United States January August Market From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Su ..

15 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Dubai Int ..

23 minutes ago

PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BN ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 11 points to c ..

7 minutes ago

Rupee-Dollar exchange rate stable

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.