China,Colombia enjoy broad economic, trade cooperation prospects

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The economic and trade cooperation between China and Colombia showed broad prospects and more efforts should be made to enhance trade, investment and tourism cooperation, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

China has become the second-largest trading partner of Colombia, with bilateral trade volume reaching 14.6 billion U.S. Dollars in 2018, up 29 percent year on year, CCPIT Vice Chairman Chen Zhou told a forum on Wednesday, which focused on new opportunities for China-Colombia cooperation.

"Mechanical and electrical equipment, clothing and high-tech products from China enrich Colombian people's lives, while Colombian products such as crude oil, leather and coffee are well-received in the Chinese market," said Chen.

Enterprises of the two countries should make full use of opportunities such as the second China International Import Expo to further improve bilateral trade, Chen said.

Efforts should also be made to explore investment cooperation between the two countries in sectors including modern agriculture, green energy and the digital economy, he said.

Chen also called for better tourism policies to provide more convenient services for Chinese tourists traveling in Colombia.