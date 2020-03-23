UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's 2020 GDP Growth Could Fall To 2.6% Due To COVID-19 - Top Investment Bank

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:17 PM

China's 2020 GDP Growth Could Fall to 2.6% Due to COVID-19 - Top Investment Bank

The Chinese economy could slip to a 2.6 percent annual growth rate in 2020 because of the global pandemic triggered by the coronavirus, China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), a top national investment bank, said in a research report on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Chinese economy could slip to a 2.6 percent annual growth rate in 2020 because of the global pandemic triggered by the coronavirus, China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), a top national investment bank, said in a research report on Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has expanded rapidly globally and began to show signs of 'infecting' the financial markets. As a result, we have adjusted our projections for China's real GDP growth in 2020 from 6.1 percent to 2.6 percent," the CICC said in the report.

According to the report, the CICC expects China's exports in 2020 to decrease by 18 percent from the previous year, which would be the main reason for the nation's GDP growth to decline in the last three quarters of this year.

Nevertheless, the CICC predicted that external demand for Chinese products could rebound by the third quarter and pick up pace rapidly in the fourth quarter as overseas companies begin to recover after the pandemic becomes under control.

After the first outbreak of COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province in December, the deadly disease has spread quickly to over 160 countries around the world.

As of Monday, COVID-19 has infected nearly 300,000 people globally, and killed more than 14,700 of them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China Bank Wuhan December 2020 Market From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Partial lockdown observed in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Zaireen from 34 districts of Punjab residing at Qu ..

2 minutes ago

PBM to launch 'E wallet system' for coronavirus af ..

2 minutes ago

Trump denies ignoring early coronavirus pandemic w ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown observed in the city

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Day celebrated at Pakistan Embassy

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.