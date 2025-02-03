Open Menu

China's 2025 Spring Festival Box Office Breaks Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 12:10 PM

China's 2025 Spring Festival box office breaks records

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) China's film industry set a new milestone during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, with box office revenue from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 reaching a record 5.75 billion Yuan (about 802 million U.S. Dollars), surpassing the previous high of 5.73 billion yuan set in 2021.

The figure marks the highest-grossing Spring Festival period in the nation's cinema history and has solidified China's position as a global leader in box office revenue for 2025, surpassing North America.

The Spring Festival, traditionally a peak and lucrative period for moviegoing, saw fierce competition among major releases. The Spring Festival holiday was extended by one day to eight days this year, running from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4.

Leading the pack was the animated fantasy "Ne Zha 2," which earned over 2.3 billion yuan in just four days, according to data released by the box office tracker Beacon.

The sequel to the 2019 hit "Nezha" impressed audiences with its stunning visuals and engaging storyline, earning an 8.

6 rating on Douban, a popular Chinese film review platform. The film saw broad appeal, with over 32 percent of viewers opting for group screenings, often bringing along their relatives and children.

Trailing behind was "Detective Chinatown 1900," a detective thriller that raked in 1.54 billion yuan, securing second place. Part of the successful Detective Chinatown franchise, the film continued to draw fans with its intricate plot and engaging performances.

Third place went to "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force," which grossed 826 million yuan. The film added to the trend of multiple strong performers during this year's holiday season, highlighting a diverse and robust lineup.

Chen Jin, a data analyst from Beacon, expressed his hope that this year's Spring Festival box office would not only set a new revenue record but also deliver outstanding audience satisfaction. "The strong performance of these films lays a solid foundation for the steady growth of China's film market in 2025."

