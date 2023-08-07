Open Menu

China's Agricultural Produce Prices Edge Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Wholesale prices of China's farm produce edged up during the week from July 28 to August 3, data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows.

During the period, the country's farm produce wholesale price index came in at 118.25, up 0.01 points from the previous week and decreasing by 5.08 points year on year, according to the ministry.

The average wholesale price of pork, China's staple meat, rose 8.6 percent week on week, but went down 30 percent year on year. The figure for the price of eggs went up 5.1 percent from the previous week and edged up 0.6 percent year on year.

In the same period, the average wholesale price of 19 vegetables tracked by the government dipped 1.4 percent on a weekly basis, and fell 13.6 percent from the same period last year.

The figure for six key fruits edged down 1.2 percent from the previous week, but up 4.3 percent year on year.

