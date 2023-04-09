Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China's AI Market To Top 26 Bln USD In 2026: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

China's AI market to top 26 bln USD in 2026: report

BEIJING, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :China's artificial intelligence (AI) market value is expected to reach 26.44 billion U.S. Dollars in 2026, an industry report showed.

The spending of the country's AI market is forecast to hit 14.75 billion dollars in 2023, accounting for about 10 percent of the world total, said a report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The report projected the compound annual growth rate of China's AI market to surpass 20 percent during the 2021-2026 period.

Optimistic about the long-term expansion of China's AI market, IDC emphasized the importance of innovation and upgrading of AI technology in promoting the better landing of application scenarios.

Enterprises' enthusiasm for digital transformation will also stimulate diversified demand in the Chinese market, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology China Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

22 minutes ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

22 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.