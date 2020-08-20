(@FahadShabbir)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba on Thursday reported solid 34 percent growth in revenue for the April-June quarter in the latest sign that the coronavirus was having little impact on the company.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba said revenue -- a key measure of the internet giant's business health as well as overall Chinese consumer spending -- rose to 153 billion Yuan ($22 billion).