China's Alibaba Says Revenue Up 34 Percent Despite Virus

Thu 20th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

China's Alibaba says revenue up 34 percent despite virus

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba on Thursday reported solid 34 percent growth in revenue for the April-June quarter in the latest sign that the coronavirus was having little impact on the company

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba on Thursday reported solid 34 percent growth in revenue for the April-June quarter in the latest sign that the coronavirus was having little impact on the company.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba said revenue -- a key measure of the internet giant's business health as well as overall Chinese consumer spending -- rose to 153 billion Yuan ($22 billion).

