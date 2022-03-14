UrduPoint.com

China's Anhui Sees Foreign Trade Up 22.3 Pct In Jan-Feb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:41 PM

China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Jan-Feb

East China's Anhui Province saw robust foreign trade growth in the first two months of 2022, according to local customs

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :East China's Anhui Province saw robust foreign trade growth in the first two months of 2022, according to local customs.

The province's total import and export value hit 112.8 billion Yuan (about 17.75 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to February, up 22.3 percent year on year, data from Hefei Customs showed.

Of the total, exports rose 25.4 percent year on year to 65.39 billion yuan, while imports gained 18.3 percent to 47.41 billion yuan.

During the period, the three major trading partners of Anhui were the United States, the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Imports and exports between the province and countries along the Belt and Road soared to 28.77 billion yuan, up 23.8 percent compared with the same period in 2021.

The trade volume between the province and member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership hit 28 billion yuan, up 14.6 percent year on year and accounting for 24.8 percent of the province's total imports and exports from January to February.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import China European Union Road Hefei Same United States January February From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

10 minutes ago
 Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow ..

Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow Tuesday: official

3 minutes ago
 Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two ..

Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two consecutive days

3 minutes ago
 NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Com ..

NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Competition

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in F ..

S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in February

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>