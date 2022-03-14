(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :East China's Anhui Province saw robust foreign trade growth in the first two months of 2022, according to local customs.

The province's total import and export value hit 112.8 billion Yuan (about 17.75 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to February, up 22.3 percent year on year, data from Hefei Customs showed.

Of the total, exports rose 25.4 percent year on year to 65.39 billion yuan, while imports gained 18.3 percent to 47.41 billion yuan.

During the period, the three major trading partners of Anhui were the United States, the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Imports and exports between the province and countries along the Belt and Road soared to 28.77 billion yuan, up 23.8 percent compared with the same period in 2021.

The trade volume between the province and member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership hit 28 billion yuan, up 14.6 percent year on year and accounting for 24.8 percent of the province's total imports and exports from January to February.