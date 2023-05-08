UrduPoint.com

China's Annual Box Office Hits 20-bln-yuan Milestone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China's annual box office hits 20-bln-yuan milestone

BEIJING, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Buoyed by robust holiday ticket sales, China's 2023 box office hit the 20 billion Yuan (2.89 billion U.S. Dollars) milestone on Sunday, earlier than last year, according to film data platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

This came after China recorded the third highest-grossing May Day holiday when around 1.

52 billion yuan was generated over five days through May 3, mostly by the comedy "Godspeed" and action film "Born to Fly," a dramatic depiction of China's elite pilots testing new fighter jets.

Back in January, the Spring Festival holiday -- usually one of the most lucrative moviegoing periods in China -- was the second highest-grossing to date. It raked in a whopping 6.77 billion yuan as crowds flooded theaters following China's adjustment of its response to COVID and lifting of many pandemic restrictions.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China January May Sunday Billion

