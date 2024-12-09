China’s annual inflation below expectations at 0.2% in November

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) China’s annual inflation rate stood at 0.2% in November, falling short of market expectations of 0.5%, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Monday.

Food prices rose by 1.0% year-on-year, while non-food and consumer goods prices remained flat.

Service prices increased by 0.4% compared to the previous year.

For the first 11 months of the year, China’s inflation rate averaged 0.3%.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices in November dropped by 0.6%.