China's Annual Inflation Matches Estimates At 0.1% In December
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) China’s annual inflation fell to a nine-month low of 0.1% in December, from 0.2% the previous month, in line with estimates, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
Year-on-year, food prices fell 0.5% and non-food prices rose 0.2%.
On a month-on-month basis, China’s consumer prices index came in flat in December, compared to a 0.6% decline in the prior month.
Food prices were down 0.6% month-on-month as a result of good weather conditions, data showed.
Meanwhile, wholesale prices fell for the 27th consecutive month, with China's producer price inflation dropping 2.3% year-on-year in December.
For 2024 as a whole, consumer prices were 0.2% higher than the previous year.
