ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) China’s annual inflation fell to a nine-month low of 0.1% in December, from 0.2% the previous month, in line with estimates, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Year-on-year, food prices fell 0.5% and non-food prices rose 0.2%.

On a month-on-month basis, China’s consumer prices index came in flat in December, compared to a 0.6% decline in the prior month.

Food prices were down 0.6% month-on-month as a result of good weather conditions, data showed.

Meanwhile, wholesale prices fell for the 27th consecutive month, with China's producer price inflation dropping 2.3% year-on-year in December.

For 2024 as a whole, consumer prices were 0.2% higher than the previous year.