China's Annual Inflation Rises To 0.6% In August
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) China's annual consumer inflation rate rose to a 6-month high of 0.6% in August, up from 0.5%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
August figure came in below the 0.7% market forecast.
Food prices last month grew for the first time in more than a year by 2.8%, at the fastest pace in 19 months.
Core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile, dropped to 0.3%, the lowest reading since March 2021.
On a month-on-month basis, the consumer prices index increased 0.4%, lower than the 0.5% estimated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,100 to Rs.260,40010 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES31 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 20244 hours ago
-
Commerce minister determine to pursue bilateral trade with Iran,region14 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 20241 day ago
-
Uzbekistan significant trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia: Commerce Minister2 days ago
-
FCCI holds function to honour martyrs' families, talented people of Faisalabad2 days ago
-
‘Policy Board’ constituted under Ahsan Iqbal to ensure economic stability2 days ago
-
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills2 days ago
-
ICCI President, Maldivian ambassador discuss bilateral trade opportunities2 days ago