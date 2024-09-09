Open Menu

China's Annual Inflation Rises To 0.6% In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China's annual inflation rises to 0.6% in August

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) China's annual consumer inflation rate rose to a 6-month high of 0.6% in August, up from 0.5%, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

August figure came in below the 0.7% market forecast.

Food prices last month grew for the first time in more than a year by 2.8%, at the fastest pace in 19 months.

Core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, meanwhile, dropped to 0.3%, the lowest reading since March 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer prices index increased 0.4%, lower than the 0.5% estimated.

