UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Ant Group IPO Postponed: Shanghai Stock Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

China's Ant Group IPO postponed: Shanghai stock exchange

Beijing, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :China's Ant Group must postpone its record-breaking IPO, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said Tuesday, as the fintech giant co-founded by Alibaba's Jack Ma faces growing pressure from Chinese regulators over potential risks.

The bourse decided to push back the $34 billion listing originally set to take place in Hong Kong and Shanghai this week, citing concerns that Ant would "fail to meet the issuance and listing conditions or information disclosure requirements", it said in a statement.

tjx/je

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Hong Kong Shanghai Stock Exchange From Billion

Recent Stories

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

24 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

27 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

29 minutes ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

38 minutes ago

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.