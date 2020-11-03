(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :China's Ant Group must postpone its record-breaking IPO, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said Tuesday, as the fintech giant co-founded by Alibaba's Jack Ma faces growing pressure from Chinese regulators over potential risks.

The bourse decided to push back the $34 billion listing originally set to take place in Hong Kong and Shanghai this week, citing concerns that Ant would "fail to meet the issuance and listing conditions or information disclosure requirements", it said in a statement.

