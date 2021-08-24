UrduPoint.com

China's Anta Sports Posts Solid Growth In First Half Of 2021

Anta Sports, China's largest sportswear company, posted revenue of 22.81 billion yuan (3.52 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2021 on Tuesday, up 55.5 percent over the same period of last year

FUZHOU, China, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) --:Anta sports, China's largest sportswear company, posted revenue of 22.81 billion Yuan (3.52 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2021 on Tuesday, up 55.5 percent over the same period of last year.

Its gross profit margin rose to 63.2 percent, up 6.

4 percent year on year; cash, cash equivalents and deposits at the end of the reporting period reached 22.3 billion yuan; profits attributable to shareholders amounted to 3.84 billion yuan, according to its annual financial results filed with Hong Kong stock exchange.

Anta and Fila, the core brands of the Fujian-based company, posted revenue of 10.58 billion yuan and 10.82 billion yuan, respectively. According to the report, other Names of the group's brand portfolio were becoming the new drive of the group's growth.

