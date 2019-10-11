China's major apparel enterprises saw their revenue edge up in the first eight months of this year, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :China's major apparel enterprises saw their revenue edge up in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

The country's 13,660 garment firms whose annual major business revenue top 20 million Yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. Dollars) raked in 1.073 trillion yuan during the Jan.-Aug. period, up 2.

1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Their total profit and output edged down 1.1 percent and 1.7 percent year on year respectively. Online sales posted a robust growth of 19.7 percent during this period.

The country's apparel and accessories export fell 4 percent in the first eight months of this year, MIIT data showed.