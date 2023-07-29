Open Menu

China's Auto Commodities Trade Expands In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China's auto commodities trade expands in June

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :China's automobile commodities exports and imports saw robust growth momentum in June, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, citing data from the General Administration of Customs.

In June, the country's imports and exports of automobile commodities totaled 23.61 billion U.S.

dollars, increasing by 22.3 percent year on year, according to the association.

Exports of automobile commodities went up 35 percent year on year to 17.12 billion Dollars in the month, while imports eased 2.1 percent to 6.48 billion dollars.

In the first half of the year, the total trade value of automobile commodities reached 136.07 billion dollars, up 16.2 percent year on year, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China June From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

4 seconds ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

18 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

19 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

19 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business