(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :China's automobile commodities exports and imports saw robust growth momentum in June, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, citing data from the General Administration of Customs.

In June, the country's imports and exports of automobile commodities totaled 23.61 billion U.S.

dollars, increasing by 22.3 percent year on year, according to the association.

Exports of automobile commodities went up 35 percent year on year to 17.12 billion Dollars in the month, while imports eased 2.1 percent to 6.48 billion dollars.

In the first half of the year, the total trade value of automobile commodities reached 136.07 billion dollars, up 16.2 percent year on year, it said.