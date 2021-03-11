UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Auto Exports Further Expand In February

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:42 PM

China's auto exports further expand in February

China's automobile exports last month increased by 1.3 times year on year, according to data provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :China's automobile exports last month increased by 1.3 times year on year, according to data provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Chinese car firms exported 105,000 cars in February, representing a 12.

5-percent month-on-month drop, CAAM data showed.

About 224,000 cars were exported in the first two months of this year, up 97.8 percent year on year.During the period, exports of passenger cars rose 96.1 percent year on year to 169,000 units, while that of commercial cars doubled to 56,000 units, CAAM data showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Car February

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

13 seconds ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

15 seconds ago

Russia Invited Zimbabwean Defense Minister to Mili ..

16 seconds ago

Peru receives 117,000 vaccine doses from COVAX fac ..

18 seconds ago

Zimbabwe Keeps Borders Open With South Africa Desp ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.