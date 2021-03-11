(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :China's automobile exports last month increased by 1.3 times year on year, according to data provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Chinese car firms exported 105,000 cars in February, representing a 12.

5-percent month-on-month drop, CAAM data showed.

About 224,000 cars were exported in the first two months of this year, up 97.8 percent year on year.During the period, exports of passenger cars rose 96.1 percent year on year to 169,000 units, while that of commercial cars doubled to 56,000 units, CAAM data showed.