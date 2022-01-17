UrduPoint.com

China's Auto Sales To Grow 5 Pct In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 03:15 PM

China's auto sales to grow 5 pct in 2022

Chinese auto sales are likely to rise 5 percent year on year in 2022, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese auto sales are likely to rise 5 percent year on year in 2022, the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.

Total sales are expected to reach 27.5 million units for the full year of 2022, CAAM Executive Vice-President Fu Bingfeng told a press conference.

In 2021, the production of Chinese automakers rose 3.4 percent year on year to 26.08 million units, while auto sales climbed 3.

8 percent to reach 26.28 million units, CAAM data showed.

Looking into 2022, the long-term positive fundamentals of China's macro-economy will not change, ensuring the continued growth of the auto market, said Fu.

While the impact of epidemic prevention and control measures on the market will gradually weaken, China's auto market will maintain growth in 2022 driven by huge demand potential, the gradual easing of chip shortages, and the strong demand for new energy vehicles, according to Fu.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Vehicles Market Million

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Musli ..

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Muslims

10 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run ..

Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run 2 of iconic event takes place ..

21 minutes ago
 Gas leakage blast leaves four injured in Quetta

Gas leakage blast leaves four injured in Quetta

3 minutes ago
 China's monthly road logistics price index rises i ..

China's monthly road logistics price index rises in December

3 minutes ago
 City Police foil smuggling attempt of 41 kg of nar ..

City Police foil smuggling attempt of 41 kg of narcotics

3 minutes ago
 Health expert advises govt to launch 'door to door ..

Health expert advises govt to launch 'door to door vaccination drive' to curtail ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.