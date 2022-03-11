China's auto sales in February rose 18.7 percent year on year to 1.74 million units, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :China's auto sales in February rose 18.7 percent year on year to 1.74 million units, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Friday.

Auto sales in the January-February period totaled 4.27 million units, up 7.5 percent year on year, according to the data.

In February alone, sales of passenger vehicles increased 27.8 percent year on year to 1.49 million units.