China's Auto Sales Up 19.3 Pct In The First Seven Months

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:35 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :China's auto sales rose 19.3 percent year on year to nearly 14.76 million units in the first seven months of 2021, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed on Wednesday.

Sales of passenger vehicles increased 21.2 percent year on year to nearly 11.56 million units in the January-July period, according to the data.

In July alone, auto sales totaled over 1.86 million units, down 11.9 percent year on year.

