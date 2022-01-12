China's auto sales in 2021 rose 3.8 percent year on year to 26.28 million units, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed Wednesday

Sales of passenger vehicles in 2021 went up 6.5 percent year on year to 21.48 million units.

In December 2021, auto sales totaled 2.79 million units, down 1.6 percent year on year, according to the CAAM.