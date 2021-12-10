(@FahadShabbir)

China's auto sales in the first 11 months of 2021 rose 4.5 percent year on year to nearly 23.49 million units, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed Friday

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :China's auto sales in the first 11 months of 2021 rose 4.5 percent year on year to nearly 23.49 million units, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed Friday.

In November alone, auto sales totaled 2.52 million units, down 9.1 percent year on year.

Sales of passenger vehicles in November went down 4.7 percent year on year to 2.19 million units, according to the CAAM.