ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :China's auto sales rose 8.7 percent year on year to 18.62 million units in the first nine months of 2021, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed.

Sales of passenger vehicles increased 11 percent year on year to 14.86 million units in the January-September period, Ecns reported.

In September alone, auto sales totaled about 2.07 million units, report said.