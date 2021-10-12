UrduPoint.com

China's Auto Sales Up 8.7 Pct In First Nine Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:46 PM

China's auto sales up 8.7 pct in first nine months

China's auto sales rose 8.7 percent year on year to 18.62 million units in the first nine months of 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :China's auto sales rose 8.7 percent year on year to 18.62 million units in the first nine months of 2021, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers showed Tuesday.

Sales of passenger vehicles increased 11 percent year on year to 14.86 million units in the January-September period, according to the data.

In September alone, auto sales totaled about 2.07 million units, down 19.6 percent year on year.

