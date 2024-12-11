China's Auto Sector Achieves Strong Growth In November
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) China's auto production rose 11.1 percent year on year to 3.44 million units in November 2024, while sales climbed 11.7 percent from a year earlier to 3.32 million units, industrial data showed Wednesday.
In the first 11 months of 2024, auto production exceeded 27.9 million units, up 2.9 percent year on year, while sales expanded 3.7 percent to 27.94 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The data also revealed that the country's new energy vehicle (NEV) sector had managed to sustain its sound growth momentum last month.
National NEV output surged 45.8 percent year on year to nearly 1.57 million units in November, and NEV sales climbed by 47.4 percent to 1.51 million units.
NEV sales accounted for 45.
6 percent of total sales of new cars in November.
The automobile market continued to improve last month -- underpinned by a national auto trade-in policy, said Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association.
China's auto trade-ins for 2024 exceeded 5 million units as of Monday, under a mass renewal program initiated early this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.
Currently, consumers trading in an old car for an NEV are entitled to a 20,000 Yuan (2,781 U.S. Dollars) subsidy, while those opting for a new fuel-powered car will receive 15,000 yuan.
Auto trade-in subsidies form part of a national program unveiled in March 2024 aimed at expanding domestic demand and shoring up the economy through equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins.
Recent Stories
Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers
George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..
WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts
Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
SECP launches policy framework to enhance women financial inclusion42 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around, gains 1,913 points1 hour ago
-
Prudent policies start paying dividends as Pakistan’s Global Consumer Index improves: Economic Adv ..1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to establish 'gem and jewelry city', export processing center2 hours ago
-
Uzbek delegation visit NARC,2 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge2 hours ago
-
Business confidence increases: OICCI Survey2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs3,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 20249 hours ago
-
FBR withdraws draft notification on Baggage Rules amid misinterpretation18 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Pakistan economic ties19 hours ago