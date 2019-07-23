China's state-owned BAIC has taken a 5 percent stake in Daimler, whose top shareholder for the past year has been rival Chinese carmaker Geely, the luxury German carmaker said Tuesday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :China's state-owned BAIC has taken a 5 percent stake in Daimler, whose top shareholder for the past year has been rival Chinese carmaker Geely, the luxury German carmaker said Tuesday.

Daimler, the maker of the luxury brand Mercedes, has long worked with BAIC in China and has previously said it was possible that BAIC could purchase a stake in its capital.