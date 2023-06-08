UrduPoint.com

China's Basic Medical Insurance Fund Income Up 8.1 Pct In First 4 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

China's basic medical insurance fund income up 8.1 pct in first 4 months

BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The income of China's basic medical insurance fund reached 1.14 trillion Yuan (about 160 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of this year, up 8.1 percent year on year, according to data released by the National Healthcare Security Administration on Wednesday.

The income of basic medical insurance covering employees, self-employed people, and retirees exceeded 743.

5 billion yuan in the first four months, 13.6 percent more than the figure from the same period last year.

Basic medical insurance covering other residents, including juveniles, college students, and seniors, had a total income of about 396.8 billion yuan during the period, decreasing by 0.9 percent year on year, the data showed.

The basic medical insurance expenditure increased by 23.1 percent year on year to about 795.3 billion yuan in the first four months.

