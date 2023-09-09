Open Menu

China's Beibu Gulf Port Sees Over 200 Mln Tonnes Cargo Throughput In Jan-Aug

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

NANNING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :In the first eight months of this year, the cargo throughput of Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region exceeded 200 million tonnes, up 11.35 percent year on year, the port operator said.

According to Beibu Gulf Port Group, more than 5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers were handled by the port from January to August, up 14.

98 percent year on year.

Thanks to continuous efforts to improve efficiency, the waiting time for the berth of bulk and general cargo carriers, as well as container ships, decreased by 23 percent and 54 percent year on year, respectively, in the first eight months.

Guangxi's Beibu Gulf Port is an important transit point in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and ASEAN members.

