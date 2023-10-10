(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China announced Tuesday its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project had generated two trillion dollars in contracts around the world, equivalent in size to some of the world's biggest economies

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) China announced Tuesday its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project had generated two trillion dollars in contracts around the world, equivalent in size to some of the world's biggest economies.

A white paper from China's State Council also said countries participating in the initiative owe more than $300 billion to the Export-Import Bank of China (Eximbank), a figure one expert said was likely understated but which lays bare the huge debts incurred in the global infrastructure initiative.

China is hailing this month the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has seen Beijing pour a trillion dollars into projects around the world in a defining geopolitical project for President Xi Jinping.

But critics have long accused China of luring lower-income countries into debt traps by offering huge, unaffordable loans.

Beijing said Tuesday the value of signed construction contracts with partners now totalled two trillion dollars -- roughly the size of the economy of Russia or Canada.

And "the actual turnover of Chinese contractors reached $1.3 trillion", it said.

It also said the balance of loans for BRI projects from Eximbank -- a key BRI creditor -- now totalled 2.2 trillion yuan ($307.4 billion).

That total covers "130-plus participating countries and driving more than $400 billion of investment and more than $2 trillion of trade", the white paper said, suggesting an average of $2.4 billion in debts per country.

The paper did not detail which countries owe the most, nor the kind of interest rates they are expected to pay.

"There have been other academic research papers that have written on these hidden debts that could add up to $800 billion," Niva Yau, a non-resident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub, said.

"We simply don't have information about these projects and how these figures have added up," she said.