UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 04:36 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Tuesday

China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 373.83 Yuan (58.6 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 4.

29 yuan from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 4.06 yuan to 373.85 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY ..

Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY 2020-2021: Ali Zaidi

9 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghani ..

Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 Russian Sputnik Light Joins List of Vaccines Admin ..

Russian Sputnik Light Joins List of Vaccines Administered in Armenia - Health Mi ..

6 minutes ago
 Novak Djokovic heading to Australian Open 'with ex ..

Novak Djokovic heading to Australian Open 'with exemption permission'

6 minutes ago
 Blow for Macron party as opposition holds up Covid ..

Blow for Macron party as opposition holds up Covid bill

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.