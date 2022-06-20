UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 06:58 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Monday

China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 397.82 Yuan (about 59.27 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 2.

65 yuan from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 2.89 yuan to 398.09 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Bankrupt Sri Lanka opens IMF talks, begins shutdow ..

Bankrupt Sri Lanka opens IMF talks, begins shutdown

22 seconds ago
 China's weekly road logistics price index edges do ..

China's weekly road logistics price index edges down

25 seconds ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders till 28th ..

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders till 28th

27 seconds ago
 Vietnam reports 521 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 521 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Macron seeks to salvage power after France vote up ..

Macron seeks to salvage power after France vote upset

4 minutes ago
 ICMPAI-2022 Conference held at Islamia University ..

ICMPAI-2022 Conference held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.