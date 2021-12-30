UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 03:14 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 371.55 Yuan (58.35 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 1.

83 yuan from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went down 1.94 yuan to 371.61 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

16 minutes ago
 'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Pla ..

Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

27 minutes ago
 Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

2 minutes ago
 New high-speed railway line operational in east Ch ..

New high-speed railway line operational in east China

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.