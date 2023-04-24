BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 431.97 Yuan (about 62.75 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 11.

43 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went down 1.71 yuan to 442.44 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.