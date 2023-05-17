UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 09:10 AM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 451.92 Yuan (about 64.8 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.

08 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went down 1.17 yuan to 450.96 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

More Stories From Business

