Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 11:41 AM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 448 Yuan (about 62.41 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 18.

59 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above lost 15.58 yuan to 447.1 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

12 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

27 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2023

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangla ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 07 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalatio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with ..

11 hours ago
 &#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Anda ..

&#039;Cordoba Nights&#039; concert celebrates Andalusian culture, heritage

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends second edition of Al Ameen Forum

12 hours ago
 Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand de ..

Santner shines with bat and ball as New Zealand defeat Netherlands

12 hours ago
 Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10 ..

Masdar signs MoU with Malaysia to develop up to 10GW of renewable energy project ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business