UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Wednesday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday

China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 376.53 Yuan (58.2 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.

32 yuan from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 0.66 yuan to 376.91 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

10 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

22 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

4 minutes ago
 ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

4 minutes ago
 Fascist Modi govt's Aug 5 action clear violation o ..

Fascist Modi govt's Aug 5 action clear violation of UN resolutions

8 minutes ago
 Rivalry claims life in faisalabad

Rivalry claims life in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.