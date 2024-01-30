Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 479.72 Yuan (about 67.51 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 3.

55 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above fell 0.06 yuan to 479.2 yuan.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

