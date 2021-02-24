China's benchmark power coal price dropped slightly during the past week

SHIJIAZHUANG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :China's benchmark power coal price dropped slightly during the past week.

The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index (BSPI), a gauge of coal prices in northern China's major ports, stood at 614 Yuan (about 95.04 U.S. Dollars) per tonne Wednesday, down 3 yuan week on week.

Released by the Qinhuangdao Ocean Shipping Coal Trading Market Co. Ltd. every Wednesday, the BSPI is a leading indicator of China's coal prices.