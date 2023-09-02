Open Menu

China's Bond Market Issuances Hit 5.74 Trln Yuan In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Bond issuances in China totaled 5.74 trillion yuan (about 799.53 billion U.S. dollars) in July, data from the central bank showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ):-- Bond issuances in China totaled 5.74 trillion yuan (about 799.53 billion U.S. dollars) in July, data from the central bank showed.

Treasury bond issuances stood at 931.88 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 619.14 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

In July, issuances of financial bonds came in at 835.27 billion yuan, while corporate credit bond issuances totaled about 1.14 trillion yuan.

Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities stood at 22.27 billion yuan, and the issuance of interbank deposit certificates hit 2.16 trillion yuan.

By the end of July, outstanding bonds held in custody were at 151.5 trillion yuan, central bank data revealed.

