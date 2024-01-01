Open Menu

China's Bond Market Issuances Hit 6.53 Trln Yuan In November

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

China's bond market issuances hit 6.53 trln yuan in November

Bond issuances in China totaled 6.53 trillion yuan (about 921 billion U.S. dollars) in November 2023, data from China's central bank showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Bond issuances in China totaled 6.53 trillion yuan (about 921 billion U.S. dollars) in November 2023, data from China's central bank showed.

Specifically, issuances of treasury bonds came in at over 1.22 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 667.21 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

In November, financial bond issuances stood at 963.93 billion yuan, and corporate credit bond issuances reached approximately 1.1 trillion yuan, the data showed.

Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities totaled 39.73 billion yuan in November and the issuances of interbank deposit certificates reached 2.52 trillion yuan.

As of the end of November, outstanding bonds held in custody were at 156.9 trillion yuan, central bank data revealed.

More Stories From Business