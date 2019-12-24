UrduPoint.com
China's Border Region Gangxi Sees Trade Growth With B&R Countries

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road grow 13.2 percent year on year to 232.31 billion yuan (about 33.16 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-November period

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road grow 13.2 percent year on year to 232.31 billion Yuan (about 33.16 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-November period.

Guangxi's total trade volume exceeded 426 billion yuan in the first 11 months, up 12.

9 percent compared with the same period of 2018, according to the customs of Nanning, capital of the region.

During the period, the region's exports totaled 235.96 billion yuan, up 19.7 percent, while its imports rose 5.5 percent to over 190 billion yuan.

Guangxi's trade with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations hit 212.85 billion yuan over the period, up 13.1 percent year on year, accounting for 50 percent of the region's foreign trade.

