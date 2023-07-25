Chairman of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Tuesday said China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development strategy aims to build connectivity and cooperation across main economic corridors in the world

China has changed the politics, diplomacy, economy, and society of the world by investing 900 billion Dollars in various economic corridors, he remarked while talking to APP.

He said that China has come forward with the concept of trade and prosperity at the international level, this concept of China was completely different from the concept of American conflict.

Senator Abdul Qadir said that China's various corridor projects were seen as encouraging investors to invest in different directions and it has gained access to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asia, the middle East, and Africa through the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, over the past few years, Iran has invested more than forty billion dollars, greatly reducing India's influence in Iran, he mentioned.

He said that similarly, China has given way to peace and prosperity by engaging the Afghan government in investment over billions of dollars saying that China and Afghanistan would succeed in establishing lasting peace in the region by taking the path of trade and investment.

He said that China's dream of reaching Africa was being realized with the practical functioning of Gwadar port and the establishment of peace and order in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran.

China has linked China to East Africa by signing the Belt and Road Cooperation Agreement in Kenya, an important country in East Africa, Kenya has expressed its full willingness to deepen the partnership of comprehensive strategic cooperation with China, he said and added that Kenyan President William Ruto had met with Wang Pei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Nairobi.

He said that China's balanced relations with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, the Middle East, and various countries of Africa were developing adding that China and Kenya have agreed on cooperation in all fields under the framework of Belt and Road cooperation, collaboration in areas such as highways, water conservancy, aviation and renewable energy would be deepened.

Kenya has decided to unconditionally support China's Global Development Initiative, China believes in all-round cooperation and partnership and this thinking is bringing the world closer to China, he noted.