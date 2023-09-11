Open Menu

China's Bulk Commodity Index Edges Up In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

China's bulk commodity index edges up in August

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :The index tracking the development of China's bulk commodity market edged up in August driven by strengthened policy support and growing confidence in market demand, industry data showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index stood at 102.7 percent last month, up 0.4 percentage points compared with that registered in July, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 100 indicates expansion, while a reading below 100 reflects contraction.

The sub-index for bulk commodity supply rose 0.

8 percentage points from the previous month, bucking the trend of contraction. This indicates manufacturers' optimistic outlook for the market, according to the federation.

It also highlighted the strengthening market demand, noting a month-on-month increase of 0.1 percentage point in the sub-index for bulk freight sales.

China's bulk commodity market is expected to further improve in September, with the support of a series of macro policies and the onset of the construction peak season, according to the federation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Reading July August September Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

3 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

10 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

10 hours ago
 Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Glo ..

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

10 hours ago
DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st A ..

DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to King ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake vi ..

12 hours ago
 UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its glo ..

UAE set in motion ambitious plans boosting its global leadership in finding effe ..

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transpor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Marine Transport Master Plan 2030

13 hours ago
 Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Instituti ..

Efforts to reform Multilateral Financial Institutions gather momentum at G20 Sum ..

13 hours ago
 ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to a ..

ISA Director-General hails UAE&#039;s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 20 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business