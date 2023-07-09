Open Menu

China's Bulk Commodity Index Rallies In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

China's bulk commodity index rallies in June

BEIJING, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The index tracking the development of China's bulk commodity market rose for the second consecutive month in June, industry data shows.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index stood at 102.8 percent in June, up 2.1 percentage points compared with that registered in May, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

A reading above 100 indicates expansion, while a reading below 100 reflects contraction.

Sub-indices measuring bulk commodity supply and sales both rose from the previous month, while the sub-index for inventory declined.

In June, the demand-side rebound was stronger than the supply side, easing the pressure on market inventories, said the federation.

With the domestic economy sustaining the recovery trend and expectations strengthening for policies to stabilize growth, the commodity market expanded steadily, the federation said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Reading May June Market From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

53 minutes ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

3 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

3 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

3 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

3 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business